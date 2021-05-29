Pork Expo seminars educate on latest pork insights

Professionals in the pork industry can hear the latest on topics such as sustainability, data, industry collaborations and nutrition at this year’s World Pork Expo, back on June 9-11 in Des Moines after a two-year hiatus.
The world’s largest pork trade show presented by the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) takes place at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
“These seminars provide a fantastic opportunity for all pork professionals to stay up-to-date on the latest information and insights available,” NPPC President Jen Sorenson said. Sorenson serves as communications director for Iowa Select Farms in West Des Moines. “The Expo is truly a can’t miss event for those who are interested in how they can improve their own operations with the newest technology.”
This year’s line-up includes a variety of sessions including multi-part panel discussions and Q&A opportunities. All business seminars take place in the Varied Industries Building. Here’s the schedule of events:
Wednesday, June 9
8-8:45 a.m. The evolution and revolution of the swine tech ecosystem. Driving business and production results with a software platform via connections, collaboration, and analytic insights.
9-9:45 a.m. Learn firsthand how MetaFarms and Industry Affiliates are helping producers get the upper edge through the MetaFarms Production Gateway highlighting AgView integration with the National Pork Board.
10-10:45 a.m. How to use analytics to control costs, uncover opportunities, and create a successful data culture within your organization.
11-11:45 a.m. Understand how the technology of today and tomorrow has practical uses in production systems. MetaFarms asks some of our forward-thinking customers to share how they are leveraging technology to identify issues using analytics, formulate plans to fix these issues and lastly, determine if their solution was successful.
Cost Effective Strategies for Sustainability in Pork Production: A four-part panel discussion for producers, sponsored by the National Pork Board and IFF Danisco Animal Nutrition.
1-2 p.m. Understanding Sustainability. What are the Benchmarks for Producers Outlined by the National Pork Board and the USDA? Land use, water consumption, energy consumption, carbon emissions and more; what’s been accomplished and what lies ahead?
2-3 p.m. Tools for Producers: What You Feed Your Pigs Can Impact Manure Management. Listen as our panelists discuss manure management practices that influence quality, application, environmental footprint and more.
3-4 p.m. Nutrition and Sustainability: Driving feed strategies to meet environ-mental stewardship and cost efficiency goals; options to put you in the driver’s seat.
4-5 p.m. Sustainability: Effectively Communicating Your Story. Science and soundbites for producers.
Big Ideas In Pork: Experts tackle the big challenges and the solutions needed to help pork producers, and our communities, thrive.
1-2 p.m. Rethinking Methane: Animal Agriculture’s Path to Climate Neutrality
2:30-3:30 p.m. Disruption: Technology and the Pork Systems of the Future
Thursday, June 10
Learn the latest about sow health, performance and care presented by Zoetis.
10-10:45 a.m. Becoming Vaccinologists: Critical Vaccination Training for Caregivers
1-1:45 p.m. Successful Sow Health Through Individual Sow Care
3-3:45 p.m. Improve Treatment Outcomes With Individual Pig Care Training
PORK Academy events are included with admission. Attendees can participate in six free sessions. Presented by the National Pork Board and Pork Checkoff, the PORK Academy seminars give producers a deeper understanding of their checkoff investments.
Admission to the pork expo is $10 for adults and $1 for kids 6-11 with an online registration submitted by June 3 at worldpork.org. Admission at the gate is $20 for adults and $3 for kids. Kids 5 and under get in free.