Railroad merger could create economic growth

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced in March they have entered into a merger agreement for Canadian Pacific to acquire KCS in $29 billion deal.
Following final approval from the Surface Transportation Board, the transaction will combine the two railroads to create the first rail network connecting the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Joining seamlessly in Kansas City, Missouri, in America’s heartland, Canadian Pacific and KCS together will connect customers via single-network transportation offerings between points on Canadian Pacific’s system throughout Canada, the U.S. Midwest, and the U.S. Northeast and points on KCS’ system throughout Mexico and the South Central U.S.
The combined network’s new single-line offerings will deliver dramatically expanded market reach for customers served by Canadian Pacific and KCS, provide new competitive transportation service options, and support North American economic growth. The transaction is also expected to create jobs across the combined network. Additionally, efficiency and service improvements are expected to achieve environmental benefits.
While remaining the smallest of six U.S. Class 1 railroads by revenue, the combined company will be a much larger and more competitive network, operating approximately 20,000 miles of rail, employing close to 20,000 people and generating total revenues of approximately $8.7 billion based on 2020 actual revenues.
“This transaction will be transformative for North America, providing significant positive impacts for our respective employees, customers, communities, and shareholders,” Canadian Pacific President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said. “This will create the first U.S.-Mexico-Canada railroad, bringing together two railroads that have been keenly focused on providing quality service to their customers to unlock the full potential of their networks. CP and KCS have been the two best performing Class 1 railroads for the past three years on a revenue growth basis.”
“The new competition we will inject into the North American transportation market cannot happen soon enough, as the new USMCA Trade Agreement among these three countries makes the efficient integration of the continent’s supply chains more important than ever before. Over the coming months, we look forward to speaking with customers of all sizes, and communities across the combined network, to outline the compelling case for this combination and reinforce our steadfast commitment to service and safety as we bring these two iconic companies together,” Creel said.
“KCS has long prided itself in being the most customer-friendly transportation provider in North America,” KCS President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Ottensmeyer said. “In combining with CP, customers will have access to new, single-line transportation services that will provide them with the best value for their transportation dollar and a strong competitive alternative to the larger Class 1s. Our companies’ cultures are aligned and rooted in the highest safety, service and performance standards.”
“Importantly, KCS employees will benefit from being part of a truly North American continental enterprise, which creates a strong platform for revenue growth, capital investment, and future job creation. Customers, labor partners, and shareholders will all benefit from the inherent strengths of this combination, including attractive synergies and complementary routes,” Ottensmeyer said.
Creel and Ottensmeyer concluded, “We have been champions for the environment recognizing the important role rail plays in lowering overall transportation emissions. This combination advances our shared science-based pledges in-line with the Paris Agreement to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions in support of a more sustainable North American supply chain.”
Transaction to expand options, efficiencies for customers
The combination will provide an enhanced competitive alternative to existing rail service providers and is expected to result in improved service to customers of all sizes. Grain, automotive, auto-parts, energy, intermodal, and other shippers, will benefit from the increased efficiency and simplicity of the combined network, which is expected to spur greater rail-to-rail competition and support customers in growing their rail volumes.
Following final regulatory approval, a single integrated rail system will connect premier ports on the U.S. Gulf, Atlantic and Pacific coasts with key overseas markets. The combination of Canadian Pacific and KCS networks will offer unprecedented reach via new single-line hauls across the combined company’s continent-wide network.
Importantly, no customer will experience a reduction in independent railroad choices as a result of the transaction. Additionally, with both companies’ focus on safety and track records of operational excellence, customers will benefit from a seamless integration of the two systems without service disruption.
Canadian Pacific and KCS interchange and operate an existing shared facility in Kansas City, Missouri, which is the one point where they connect. This transaction will alleviate the need for a time consuming and expensive interchange, improving efficiency and reducing transit times and costs. The combination also will allow some traffic between KCS-served points and the Upper Midwest and Western Canada to bypass Chicago via the Canadian Pacific route through Iowa. This will improve service and has the potential to contribute to the reduction of rail traffic, fuel burn, and emissions in Chicago, an important hub city.
Improving highway traffic, environmental sustainability, and safety
In addition to providing new competition against other railroads, the new single-line routes made possible by the transaction are expected to shift trucks off crowded U.S. highways, yielding reduced highway traffic, lower emissions, and less need for public investments in road and highway bridge repairs. In the Dallas to Chicago corridor alone, the synergies created by this combination are expected to result in meaningful reduction in truck traffic on publicly funded highways.
Rail is four times more fuel efficient than trucking, and one train can keep more than 300 trucks off public roads and produce 75% less greenhouse gas emissions. CP is committed to sustainability and is currently developing North America’s first line-haul hydrogen-powered locomotive.
Canadian Pacific and KCS operational expertise and track records as PSR railroads, coupled with the hand-in-glove fit of the two networks, will help ensure a smooth, safe and efficient combination of the two railroads. In combination with KCS, CP will continue to build on its record as North America’s safest Class 1 railroad for 15 consecutive years based on Federal Railroad Administration-reportable train accident frequency.
The second step of the merger approval process is to obtain control approval from the surface transportation board and other applicable regulatory authorities. The review is expected to be completed by the middle of 2022.