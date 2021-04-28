Ranchland Trust launches 10th annual photo contest

Ranchland Trust of Kansas opened its 10th annual photography contest May 1, putting out a call for photos that showcase the natural beauty of ranching and grazing lands across the state. .
The competition offers Kansans the chance to explore and capture the many activities, seasons and faces of Kansas’ ranching tradition. The contest is open to professional and amateur photographers of all ages.
Photos submitted to the contest should express the mission of the Ranchland Trust: “To preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.”
Participants may enter up to five photos until the contest closes Aug. 31.
Entries will be judged by a panel of professionals and by representatives of Ranchland Trust and the Kansas Livestock Association. The judges will select one winner in each of the following categories: grand prize, landscape, livestock, people, wildflowers or other wildlife, sunrise/sunset, youth (ages 5-17), Kansas Livestock Association member, fan favorite via Facebook voting and one honorable mention.
Through a new sponsorship, L’image of Wichita will award all 10 category winners an 8 x 10-inch plaque mount of their winning photo. The grand prize winner will receive their choice of an 11 x 14 canvas or metal print of their winning photo.
For full contest rules and to enter, visit www.ranchlandtrustofkansas.org and find Photo Contest on the News and Events page.