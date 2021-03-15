Rob-See-Co acquires NorthStar Genetics

Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Nebraska, acquired NorthStar Genetics, a Minnesota-based seed company, a move the company says will help it expand in the soybean market and provide its expertise in the corn market to NorthStar Genetics dealers and growers.
“We are excited to welcome the NorthStar Genetics team to join our Rob-See-Co family,” Rob-See-Co CEO Rob Robinson said in a news release. “Rob-See-Co and NorthStar Genetics share the culture of a regional, family-owned company. Both companies offer a simple, transparent business model and value the customer relationship.”
Rob-See-Co expects to work with all of NorthStar Genetics’ dealers and will continue to sell NorthStar Genetics brands through the 2021 growing season. In 2022, the company plans to sell solely Innotech brand soybeans but continue to sell NorthStar Genetics corn products along with Rob-See-Co corn products. The company will operate out of Rob-See-Co’s headquarters in Elkhorn.
All customers will continue working with their respective NorthStar Genetics and Rob-See-Co representatives, as there is virtually no overlap in territories.
“We encourage our dealers to embrace Rob-See-Co, and we believe this is a great opportunity to enhance their dealerships with outstanding, world-class genetics and traits,” longtime NorthStar CEO Dan Hogstad said.
“Our two organizations bring together strengths and expertise neither had independently,” said Jim Robinson, corn and soybean product manager at Rob-See-Co. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to enhance our soybean expertise, and to be able to share that with our growers.”