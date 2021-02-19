Spring forecast warmer than normal, though some disagree

On the heels of record cold February in the Plains, farmers and ranchers are closely eyeing the spring forecast released by the Climate Prediction Center Feb. 18.

With a disrupted polar vortex driving Arctic air and wintry weather deep into the southern U.S., the disruption was temporary, but impacts on cattle operations, winter wheat and other agricultural interests across the nation’s mid-section were locally severe.

Spring should bring warmer weather that’s typically associated with La Niña, U.S. Department of Agriculture meteorologist Brad Rippey said.

“March-May 2021 should feature temperatures averaging above normal across large sections of the country, although periodic cold out-breaks may still occur,” he said.

Spring temperatures should be warmer than normal for much of Nebraska and eastern Kansas. The western half of Kansas has a greater chance of higher than normal temperatures.

Precipitation-wise, there’s a likelihood of drier-than-normal spring weather from the central and southern Great Plains westward into California. For much of Nebraska, spring precipitation could be slightly below normal. Kansas is split in half, with the eastern part offering a slightly greater chance for normal precipitation than the west.

“Across the southern half of the Great Plains, a dry spring could further harm winter wheat already stressed by drought and the February cold wave,” Rippey said.

This spring’s outlook is driven largely by two factors: lingering La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean and dry soil moisture conditions across the western half of the U.S.