Tech school program helps fill need for professional truck drivers

Three students recently graduated from Western Dakota Technical (WDT) College's Professional Truck Driving Program in Rapid City, South Dakota. These graduates will help fill the high and projected increasing need for truck drivers.
Corey Burks of Rapid City completed a six-week Class A course. Aimee Sperling and Garrett Ellis completed a two-week Class B course.
In a South Dakota Department of Labor August 2020 Top 30 Hot Careers report, the top in-demand career listed is Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers. The list is based on factors including above-average projected openings and an average/mean wage greater than the median wage across all occupations in 2019.
The DOL projects annual openings for Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers, from 2018-2028, to be 1, 100. The average annual wage in 2019 was $43,582.
The next Class A and B Professional Truck Driving courses with openings start Aug. 23, with day and night/weekend course options. Early registration is recommended as classes fill quickly.
For more information, visit wdt.edu/corporate-education-center/professional-truck-driving-program/. To register or for additional information, call the Western Dakota Tech Corporate Education Center at 605-718-2410.
