Farm tractor sales in the U.S. for the month fell 14.1% compared to last January.
Sales fell in all segments except one: 100-plus horsepower two-wheel-drive tractors that grew 22.8%.
U.S. self-propelled combine sales, however, continued its growth streak, climbing 132.7% year-over-year. All other segments fell, with the sub-40 horsepower segment continuing to lead losses for the month of January.
In Canada, combine harvesters led sales again, up 179.%, moving 137 units in January. Overall unit sales in tractors finished the month up 7%, with the four-wheel-drive segment leading the way in Canada, growing 75% for January, followed by 100-plus horsepower two-wheel-drive units up 18.6%.
Even the sub-40 horsepower segment, a loss leader for several months after coming off a pandemic-influenced sales spike, grew 1.3%.
“Most of the trends we’re seeing in this month’s report continue what we saw throughout most of 2022,” said Curt Blades, senior vice president, industry sectors and product leadership at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. “However, the industry-wide growth we see in Canada this month is a pleasant sight, and we hope that trends continue and expands to the U.S. market.”
AEM is the North America-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 2.8 million jobs and contributes roughly $288 billion to the economy every year.