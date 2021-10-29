Up-to-date workshop crucial to farm tasks

Having a workshop on your farm is more than a convenience, it is a necessity. It’s a central point for repairing and maintaining the farm’s equipment.

“The farm shop is the vital hub of the operation,” said Dan Nyberg, Morton Buildings Training Manager. “But having an efficient building takes the right planning and design.”

Nyberg, who has been a sales trainer for 32 years, said there are five main topics on which his sales people focus when assisting customers decide on a farm shop. These are location, size, shop uses, non-shop uses and budget.

The location in relation to the balance of the farm operation is key, Nyberg said. Farmers who have an existing farm shop, may want to re-evaluate, especially if the operation has changed since the building was erected.

“Grandpa’s building might not suit the current operation,” Nyberg said. “Ask yourself: What do I want to be aware of while working in my shop?”

Keeping an eye on other major functions – such as being able to see the grain leg and trucks arriving and leaving – are important considerations. Drainage from the roof is a big deal, too, Nyberg said. Convenience is important. A centralized location prevents what he calls “tool migration.”

“That’s when you throw tools in the Gator to work on something and then don’t bring them back to the shop where they are needed,” Nyberg said.

If the shop is too far out of the “comfort zone” – outside the area of the other farm buildings – it can make a difference in efficiency. But, don’t shoehorn a farm shop into an area that is unsuitable, Nyberg said. Be sure the site is accessible for the equipment size in use both today and for the foreseeable future. Some minor repairs can easily be done outside, if there is planned space for that.