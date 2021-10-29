Up-to-date workshop crucial to farm tasks

Having a workshop on your farm is more than a convenience, it is a necessity. It’s a central point for repairing and maintaining the farm’s equipment.
“The farm shop is the vital hub of the operation,” said Dan Nyberg, Morton Buildings Training Manager. “But having an efficient building takes the right planning and design.”
Nyberg, who has been a sales trainer for 32 years, said there are five main topics on which his sales people focus when assisting customers decide on a farm shop. These are location, size, shop uses, non-shop uses and budget.
The location in relation to the balance of the farm operation is key, Nyberg said. Farmers who have an existing farm shop, may want to re-evaluate, especially if the operation has changed since the building was erected.
“Grandpa’s building might not suit the current operation,” Nyberg said. “Ask yourself: What do I want to be aware of while working in my shop?”
Keeping an eye on other major functions – such as being able to see the grain leg and trucks arriving and leaving – are important considerations. Drainage from the roof is a big deal, too, Nyberg said. Convenience is important. A centralized location prevents what he calls “tool migration.”
“That’s when you throw tools in the Gator to work on something and then don’t bring them back to the shop where they are needed,” Nyberg said.
If the shop is too far out of the “comfort zone” – outside the area of the other farm buildings – it can make a difference in efficiency. But, don’t shoehorn a farm shop into an area that is unsuitable, Nyberg said. Be sure the site is accessible for the equipment size in use both today and for the foreseeable future. Some minor repairs can easily be done outside, if there is planned space for that.
“Tillage equipment is large,” he said. “You’ll need a staging area. Keep sufficient space around the building to make adjustments.”
Building orientation (to avoid cold winds) and parking for everyone working on the farm should is also a concern. Morton sales people are trained to assist in all of these decision, Nyberg said.
There are several characteristics to take into account when determining the size of farm shop you need, Nyberg said.
“Get out your tape measure,” he said. “Measure ALL of your equipment.”
You will have to be able to open a planter up inside the building to work on it. Make sure there is sufficient room for a combine with the grain head or corn head on it.
“What if the malfunction doesn’t allow you to disconnect from the combine?” Nyberg said.
Also think about what other equipment will be in the shop – day-to-day equipment. Think a lot about wash bays with a moveable fabric curtain (shower curtain). Clean equipment is much more efficient, he said.
Plan for specific work stations including the work bench, welding and grinding area, and perhaps a vehicle lift or service pit. Ventilation is a very big deal, Nyberg said. The door can serve as the intake, but exhaust fans should be installed.
“Make sure you leave room for long-term projects,” Nyberg said. “Things that take four months or more. They will tie up space.”
Then, there’s storage, as well. Tools, parts and consumables such as oil and filters. Used oil storage may be an issue to contemplate.
For the best layout give thought to activities that will take place in the building. Will there be an office area included? Computers and wifi? Will there be a need for rest rooms or an eating area? Other accoutrements could include a chuck for an air tool on the outside of the shop.
“A porch area is valuable,” Nyberg said. “It marks a designated entrance and establishes a place for deliveries.”
Farmers who investigate equipment trends wind up happier five years later, he said. He suggests making a realistic appraisal of what you see coming in the next five years, recognizing that new equipment will be larger.
Sizes are pretty custom. Standard Morton buildings are wood truss with wooden columns and wood framed with a formed steel covering. There are buildings that feature a hybrid steel truss with wood column walls up to 150 feet wide.
“Keep in mind you can add length to a building quite easily,” Nyberg said. “Adding width or height gets really expensive.”
Finally, think about what kind of doors you want. Door height begins at around 18 feet. Width is more problematic. Again, get out your tape measure. If you can make it through a 28-foot door, get a 30-foot door, Nyberg said. Larger is less expensive due to end truss.
Is the door going to be a sidewall or end wall fixture? Sidewall doors can be very expensive. Overhead doors are generally limited to 30-32-foot max. That is due to the wind load when closed and gravity when it is open, Nyberg said. Hydraulic doors are good for up to 80 feet wide and 30 feet high. Bi-fold doors work very well, he said.
In addition to being the hub of the farm, the farm shop can also be a recreation hall. Today’s shops include pool tables, basketball hoops and exercise equipment. Some farm families choose to host large holiday events in the shops.
Nyberg said that Morton works with local sub-contractors for concrete, HVAC, plumbing and electricity to create the perfect environment for their customers. Morton also partners with AgriFinancial for lease and loan agreements, Nyberg said.
“A well-planned and well-constructed shop should serve your farm operation for decades to come,” he said.
For additional farm shop planning and design recommendations, visit MortonBuildings.com/blog.
Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.