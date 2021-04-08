USDA puts new focus on rural renewable energy

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has $10 million to create a pilot program that provides money to rural communities developing renewable energy.
The agency is looking for input on creating a new Rural Renewable Energy Pilot Program by taking written comments and hosting a public listening session April 22.
“We must put rural communities at the heart of climate action and climate-smart solutions, and that begins with getting feedback from a broad, diverse set of voices from the start,” said Justin Maxson, USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development.
The stakeholder listening session will be held virtually April 22 at 1-3:30 p.m. Central. Anyone can RSVP to participate online: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5335247546266883854
Public comment is requested on the following topics:
- Program purposes, goals, metrics and standards;
- Eligible applicants, participants and partners;
- Eligible technologies including but not limited to generation, storage, controller and grid;
- Potential impact on environmental justice, racial equity and economic opportunity; and
- Options to measure and maximize the benefits of renewable energy systems for environmental justice, racial equity and economic opportunity in rural areas.
Written comments must be submitted online by April 29, via the Federal eRulemaking Portal at www.regulations.gov. Search for the Docket ID RBS–21–Business–0010.