Work Pork Expo back on after two-year hiatus

The 2021 World Pork Expo will take place at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines June 9-11.

“We’re more than thrilled to be hosting World Pork Expo this year,” National Pork Producers Council President Jen Sorenson said in a news release. “We look forward to connecting with our fellow producers, business partners and others who contribute to our nation’s essential pork production system.”

It's been two years since the expo was held. The 2020 expo was canceled due to COVID, and the 2019 event was canceled to prevent the spread of a disease in pigs, African swine fever.

The expo typically draws more than 20,000 people from around the world.

The pork council will continue to monitor developments in COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

“A safe event is our number one priority,” Sorenson said. “We will implement appropriate precautionary measures to ensure a great experience for all World Pork Expo participants.”

Registration information will soon be available online at www.worldpork.org.

