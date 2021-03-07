AgriData provides unique land mapping solutions

AgriData Inc., is a rising star in land intelligence reporting. Founded by David Hagert in 1991, it provides web-based mapping solutions primarily for agricultural evaluation and land management.
“We also work with production ag,” said John Ilich, director of marketing for AgriData. “We map fields and have forms for chemicals that farmers can use as a load sheet.”
According to Ilich, Hagert began by providing field record-keeping software along with precision ag services which included analyzing yield maps and satellite imagery. Later, he developed a mapping system for crop insurance companies.
Land mapping can provide producers with a visual map that has detailed information about their fields. This way they know which may need tending and what may need to be done – whether it’s fencing, chemical applications or irrigation management.
Their products – Surety Customized Online Mapping and their advanced mapping software, Surety Pro Customized Online Mapping – deliver simple, effective and economical land intelligence that is user-friendly, Ilich said.
“We also do a lot of custom work,” he said. “Our goal is to continue offering secure information that farmers need when they need it.”
AgriData is unique in that the amount of information they provide regarding land intelligence is exemplary and inclusive. Besides crop history, there is data layers about land that can determine its value. In all, they can include about a dozen different data layers and information, Ilich said.
Surety can create complete soil data and topography maps. It can also make maps with FEMA information as well as local, state and federal government restrictions. The data in constantly updates to keep track of any natural or man-made changes.
“We love providing solutions to anyone with a need for great mapping software,” Ilich said. “We have great customer retention.”
The company’s main office is located in West Fargo, North Dakota. It has seven full-time employees and Hagert is still the CEO.