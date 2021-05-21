Kansas company making data collection easier

Farmobile LLC, an ag data company based in Leawood, Kansas, has a new patent for its farming data collection and exchange system.
The patent is for a cloud-based farming data collection and exchange system capable of capturing, processing and sharing machine-generated data being used for farming operations, such as fertilizing, planting, spraying or harvesting. A relay device installed in the farming vehicle automatically receives, stores and processes detailed machine and agricultural data captured by the machine during farming operations.
The technology enables real-time collection, tracking, monitoring, sharing and monetizing of farming operation data. This includes activities such as: how much seed, fertilizer, water and pesticide were used on a particular field; how often the field was treated with a particular chemical; which parts of the field were left untreated; the weather conditions during the farming operation; the equipment used to perform the farming operation; the equipment settings activated and/or deactivated during the farming operation; and which field was treated during the farming operation.
“This latest patent is similar to a patent we have in Canada. It further strengthens the position of our ag data innovations in the U.S. market and re-affirms our ability to unlock the data farmers need to create more value for their farms and, more broadly, the future of the ag-food ecosystem,” Farmobile CEO Jason Tatge said in a news release. “When we’re able to leverage high-integrity data as a system-of-record, we not only empower our customers to make better decisions, we help them find additional revenue-generating opportunities with those data sets. For example, as carbon credits become more of a regulatory focus, our customers will be able to use these interoperable data sets to recoup costs based on the sustainability of their operations.”
Earlier patents granted Farmobile the exclusive right to use blockchain technology to track electronic agricultural data sets through associated exchange transactions.
“We’ll continue to push the boundaries of how data technology can transform agriculture,” Farmobile Chief Technology Officer Chris Schibi said. “When we speak with farmers, ag retailers, agronomists and other ag-food partners, we are consistently seeking ways to help the industry adopt interoperability standards to improve information sharing and operations across third party aggregation systems. With each new patent, Farmobile helps the industry establish a foundation of high-quality, ground-truthed data.”