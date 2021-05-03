New program to enlist local leaders’ help in improving broadband connectivity

Land O'Lakes has a new program for young leaders aimed at a boots-on-the-ground effort to boost local internet connectivity and the benefits it provides.
The American Connection Corps will be made of 50 fellows, including some in Nebraska and Kansas, who serve in their hometown public-serving institutions, such as local governments, nonprofits or community foundations. They will be trained by Lead for America to take on challenges facing the community and strengthen their hometown’s civic infrastructure.
“Through our years-long work on broadband advocacy and conversations with our farmers, our customers and so many others, we've seen and heard firsthand how critical digital infrastructure is to the success of communities and businesses across America,” said Beth Ford, Land O'Lakes president and chief executive officer. “From everyday life to prospering in a global economy, investing and focusing on this issue now will pay dividends.”
Applications opened in April for a two-year, full-time paid fellowship. Individuals interested in applying for the program are encouraged to visit Lead for America's website and select the American Connection Corps track. The deadline to apply is May 15, and the inaugural class of fellows will be announced in early June.
"We are excited to put true grassroots – person-to-person outreach – in communities across the heartland to connect their residents to high-speed internet and ensure everyone can enjoy full access to essential online services," said Angie Cooper, chief program officer for Heartland Forward, a leading partner on the American Connection Corps initiative.