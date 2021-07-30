North Platte rail road festival on track for August

Where would you expect to find the greatest rail celebration in the world? Why, at the home of the world’s largest rail yard.
The Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center invites you to North Platte, Nebraska, to experience their incredible railroad heritage held annually in August. Rail Days is the one and only time throughout the year when visitors can experience Bailey Yard up-close-and-personal with a motorcoach tour through the yard.
The organizers of the event assure you a weekend of celebrating Nebraska’s rail road history with their hard working community and organizations.
Experience two days of Union Pacific Railroad Bailey Yard tours, on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7. There are no reservations needed for the tours, however those with VIP passes will have the first right to enter the bus. All Nebraska COVID guidelines in place at the time will be followed, to determine capacity of each bus. All tours are 1 to 1.5 hours long.
Other possible events may include “The Last Blast of Summer” at Cody Park with free rides, inflatables, swimming, food, vendors and more; including a Clifford the Big Red Dog photo booth. In addition, the Lincoln County Historical Museum’s annual corn feed, with all you can eat pork and corn on the cob may be scheduled during the festivities.
Mix in a model train show, Twilight Tours, some other fun activities likes movies, murder mystery and more and you can look forward to a weekend of celebrating Union Pacific’s finest. With moving the event to August, the organizers are excited about the doors this may open, new events and collaborations available. Families are out of school still, looking for a last minute vacation and all the area attraction are still open for the season.