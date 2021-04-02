Notice of Solicitation of Applications for the Strategic Economic and Community Development Program for Fiscal Year 2021

The Agriculture Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill) re-authorized the Strategic Economic and Community Development priority with some modifications. Section 6401 of the 2018 Farm Bill enables the Secretary of Agriculture to prioritize projects that support multi-jurisdictional and multi-sectoral strategic community investment plans, recently included in the existing regulation In Fiscal Year 2021, the Agency implements SECD through reserving funds from covered program's appropriations. The purpose of this notice is to provide requirements to applicants submitting applications for the covered programs' reserved funds and to establish the above mentioned priority.
To apply for SECD priority points and funding in FY 2021, applicants must submit Form RD 1980-88, “Strategic Economic and Community Development (Section 6401),” to the appropriate covered program by the deadline established for receipt of applications within individual covered programs as established on the Agency website or in the program's Federal Register Notice. All applicants are responsible for any additional expenses incurred in preparing and submitting applications.
Submit applications to the USDA Rural Development Office servicing the area where the project is located. A list of the USDA Rural Development Offices can be found listed by state at: http://www.rd.usda.gov/contact-us/state-offices. If you have been assigned an OneRD Loan Guarantee Initiative Customer Relationship Manager, submit applications to them.
For more information, contact your respective Rural Development State Office listed here: http://www.rd.usda.gov/browse-state.
Or if you have been assigned a OneRD Loan Guarantee Initiative CRM, contact them.
For all other inquiries, contact: Greg Batson, Rural Development Innovation Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Stop 0793, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20250-0783, Telephone: (573) 239-2945. Email: gregory.batson@usda.gov.
A checklist of all required application information for regional planning priority can be found at: https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/strategic-economic-and-community-development.