Old Iron back on the road

On Sunday, June 27, the rumble of around 100 vintage tractors will reverberate as they roll down the roads of Carroll County, Iowa. This is because it’s the date for the 19th Annual Midwest Old Iron Tractor Ride.
The event has about 70 to 120 participants each year, said founding member and event organizer Alan Ehlers of Manning, Iowa. They hope for an especially enthusiastic turn-out this year as it is a special occasion.
“This ride is dedicated to Merlyn Irlbeck, one of the original founders,” Ehlers said. “He’s an older gentleman and unable to make the ride with us anymore.”
Irlbeck is well-known around the region as an avid collector of vintage and antique tractors and farm equipment. He has been collecting for more than 40 years. Irlbeck even has a 1937 Model WC tractor as a weathervane.
“I’ve only got about six or seven old tractors,” Ehlers said. “I have a (Farmall) Super H and (Farmall) C; but they can go.”
The ride will start at the Manning Senior Center by Manning City Park. From there the cacophonous convoy will proceed to Red Line, Iowa, about 18 miles south of Manning. The group will stop for coffee and rest after making the turn-around destination. Then, it is back to Manning for a burger cook-out at the senior center.
“It take a while,” Ehlers said. “We usually average about 11 MPH on the ride.”
The group likes to choose a new turn-around point each year. That way they can visit a different place.
“I hope everybody will come and enjoy themselves,” Ehlers said. “We want (Irlbeck) to have fun.”