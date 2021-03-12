Omaha Bryan FFA has a lot growing and going on

As one of the largest FFA Chapters in Nebraska, it is to be expected that the Omaha Bryan FFA Chapter has a lot going on. That would still be an understatement.
Not only do the 240 members of the chapter participate in the normal FFA activities and contests, they go out of their way to find impactful ways of intensifying their learning and service undertakings. Founded just nine years ago, Omaha Bryan has been concentrating on various aspects of urban agriculture.
“We spend a lot of time speaking about and working on urban ag,” said third-year FFA advisor Taylor Cooper. “It is central to our educational approach.”
Cooper works with fellow Advisor Tyler Schindler, who has been with the Omaha Bryan Chapter for five years. The two of them have expanded the program of study to include local urban ag entities such as the Siempre Nebraska program.
“This is something the Latino Center of the Midlands has been working on for a few years,” Cooper said. “We thought it would be a good way for the students to get hands-on experience with urban ag.”
The FFA students grow starter plants such as vegetables and herbs for the urban farmers involved in the program. This is the first full year of FFA involvement, she said. The chapter also works with City Sprouts which makes jams, she said.
Not that the students are neglecting traditional ag ed. The school has a greenhouse and an animal lab. The chapter has just hatched chicks to raise as egg producers. They also have a herd of rabbits they raise for meat production.
“We’re really lucky to be located near farmland,” Cooper said. “A local farmer lets us come down and experience large scale farming, as well.”