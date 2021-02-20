Possible record year for Nebraska FFA

The 2020-2021 School Year may include a record for the Nebraska FFA organization.
“We have seven new chapters this year. We now have 200 Agricultural Education Programs and FFA chapters,” said Donnie Wolters, Nebraska Interim Agricultural Education State Director. “This is, I believe, an all-time high for number of chapters and programs in the state.”
The seven new Nebraska chapters include: Sidney, Battle Creek, Clarkson, Gering, Southern (at Wymore), Lutheran High Northeast and a chapter in Minden.
Undoubtedly, the new chapters have come at a volatile time. Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events are difficult enough without having to jump through additional hoops because of COVID. Still, they are weathering the tempest in good form.
If a school is considering establishing an FFA Chapter or Agricultural Education Program, there is a guide for them. The National FFA Organization has put together a guide entitled “Start an Agricultural Education Program in 11 Steps” with resources for local schools, groups and stakeholders to help in the process of starting a program.
As soon as a school has the approval of local administration and school board they can contact Wolters or Sarah Heideman at the Nebraska Department of Education. There are forms available for the school administration to submit.
“Once the school has a teacher hired, they are off and running,” Wolters said. “It is exciting to see the continued growth across the state.”