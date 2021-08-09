Poultry Tech Summit scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 2

The pandemic did not slow or stop the forward progress of technology. Keeping up with these newly developed technologies and scientific innovations for poultry production and processing continues to be crucial. Poultry Tech Summit focuses on the transition of innovative technologies into commercial applications to advance the poultry industry.
Join an exclusive gathering of industry-changing innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, technology experts, investors and leading poultry producers at the 2021 edition of Poultry Tech Summit on October 31- November 2 in Atlanta, Georgia. The in-person conference, along with an on-demand program released after the event, will offer quality content and networking, keeping health and safety in mind.
Attendees can expect the same groundbreaking innovation and insightful presentations that made the previous events well-attended with deep dialogue on new prospective solutions and next-generation technologies.
This event is the only one of its kind being offered to connect researchers and entrepreneurs with poultry sector technology experts, ﬁnanciers, venture capitalists and producers looking for new projects and investments to fund.
Make plans to attend and take a look at the future of the industry. Early Bird registration is now open.
The global destination for new poultry innovations
Since its 2018 inception, the Poultry Tech Summit has facilitated and fast-tracked many pioneering ideas into adoption for the benefit of the poultry supply chain.