Recognizing hoof issues in cattle

Anyone who has ever walked barefoot through the yard can attest to how painful it is when the foot accidently gets cut on a rock or stick. In much the same way, cattle crossing the rocky terrain of the Flint Hills can experience hoof issues from time to time.
Recognizing common hoof ailments and treatment protocols was the topic of discussion on a recent Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute podcast.
Joining K-State veterinarians Bob Larson and Brad White was their colleague Matt Miesner, DVM, clinical professor and head of livestock services for the College of Veterinary Medicine.
“As veterinarians we see a lot of cases with feet. It is hard for cattle producers to treat that on the ranch because of the labor and facilities needed to treat the problem,” Larson said.
Miesner said at the K-State veterinary clinic it is common to evaluate cases of foot rot and toe abscesses.
“Basic foot rot is an infection between the toes that will cause a symmetrical swelling of the foot, whereas a toe abscess may not show any swelling, or if it does swell it will be on one side or the other,” Miesner said.
To treat foot rot, Miesner said antibiotics are given and it typically clears up. However, that is not always the case with abscesses.
“With abscesses, there will be a sudden onset of severe lameness that may get better with antibiotics, but it wasn’t the antibiotics that cleared it. Rather, it was the pressure release from the draining of the abscess under the hoof,” Miesner said. He added that unless treated with a thorough hoof cleaning, it may not be healed.
If it doesn’t get better with the first round of treatment, Larson advised cattle producers to have the hoof evaluated by their veterinarian where the cattle can be lifted onto a turn table to take a closer look at the hoof.
Another less common foot ailment that appears in cattle is corkscrew claw, according to the veterinarians. This condition causes the animal’s toe to turn in such a way that the outer hoof wall can come in direct contact with the ground because the toes turn inward. White said the toe looks like a corkscrew; hence, the name.
The veterinarians debated about the heritability of this ailment.
“There is no hard, objective data about the heritability, but once an animal expresses the condition, it will be chronic for that individual,” Miesner said.
Larson added: “If there is a genetic component, it isn’t a strong one or we would have found that out by now through research.”
For cattle producers who have cattle with this condition, the choice is to cull the animal or manage the condition. Miesner said some his clients choose to manage it through regular hoof trimming of the affected animal.
No matter the aliment, Larson said, “Oftentimes one hoof problem can lead to other problems with the feet and legs, so it is important to consult with your veterinarian about the best way to manage it.”