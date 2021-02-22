Sandy Creek FFA plans to raise vegetables for community

Sandy Creek FFA members stepped out of their comfort zone and competed at the District 6 Leadership Development Events held in Aurora. The members represented their chapter well. The Senior Parliamentary Procedure Team, made up of Sam VonSpreckelsen, Noah Shackelford, Josh Shaw, Caitlin Rempe, Caileigh Tripe and Kristen Rohrer, are District Champions and qualified for state. Other results were: Karys Lipovsky - blue ribbon in Creed Speaking; Rylee Bailey - red ribbon in Creed Speaking; Jason Brockman - Purple ribbon and first alternate to state in Natural Resources Speaking.