Sandy Creek FFA plans to raise vegetables for community

The Sandy Creek FFA Chapter in Fairfield, Nebraska, is getting ready for spring planting. The chapter has acquired three raised-bed gardens and will be transplanting plants they are starting in the classroom.
Second-year FFA Advisor Maranda Kegley said the previous ag ed teacher had written a proposal for a grant that provided the funding for the raised-bed gardens.
The chapter was founded in 2015 and currently has 40 members in grades seventh through twelfth. These students will be working diligently to raise vegetables and flowers in their new gardens.
Kegley said the public is welcome to work in the gardens with the students. The idea is to provide fresh produce to anyone in the community. It is one way to thank the people of the area for their support.
Sandy Creek had two entrants in the District entrepreneurship proficiencies competition. Chapter President Elizabeth Stephens will represent in the Goat Production category, while fellow senior Kaylee Evans will compete in the Poultry Production category.
The chapter has four students applying for State Degrees this year.