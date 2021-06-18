Shelby Sesquicentennial celebration set for summer

A committee has been planning for the Shelby, Iowa, Sesquicentennial celebration for more than two years.
Committee members Michelle Mantell, Karen Zimmerman, Angie Grote, Jarod Boeck, Mike Mantell, Andy Newland and Mallory Nelson started holding regular meeting to discuss the 150th anniversary of the founding of the city located in Shelby County back in 2019.
At this point they have things organized and are overseeing the volunteers who will be helping at the event. With everything they have planned, those volunteers will be very busy over the two-day celebration that runs Friday and Saturday, June 25-26.
There will be a pancake breakfast for starters. The 641 residents of Shelby, along with visitors to the city, will be able to peruse static displays of memorabilia at the old train depot. For the youngsters there will be an old-school carnival with games of skill. Also, on Saturday, a pedal-powered tractor pull in which the youth can compete.
Everyone can enjoy the large parade (150 entries) and the volunteer fire department water fights. As well as the cornhole tournament and the helicopter rides offered by Ride the Sky Helicopters out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Speaking of enjoying, multiple food trucks will be on hand, said Mantell. As well as a barbecue contest, with a $500 first prize, and a watermelon feed. In the evening, the band Murphy’s Law will perform at a street dance complete with a beer garden and then fireworks around 10 p.m.
A special treat is lined up for the festival. It is known as “Pig Bingo.” Zimmerman describes Pig Bingo as a large area divided into 100 squares with numbers written in them. People pick a number. A pig wanders the area and whichever number the pig “selects” (i.e., deposits on) wins $1,000.
Headlining the entertainment are three lumberjack challenges. Contingents of lumberjacks and, ostensibly, lumberjills will compete in traditional lumberjack contests. These include, but are not limited to, block chopping, single buck sawing, speed climbing, boom running and birling (log rolling duels). There may be some wood splitting and axe throwing, too.
Capping of the first day of festivities will be the exhumation of the time capsule buried July 16, 1970. This will occur in Shelby Park near the intersection of Center Street and West Street. Grote and the committee are currently rounding up items to inhume in a new time capsule.
For more information, visit the Shelby Iowa 150th Celebration Facebook page.