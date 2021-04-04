South Dakota Grassland Productivity Outlook

These are the January editions of the SD Grassland Productivity Outlook maps produced using data from the SD Drought Tool. These maps are also posted on the SD Natural Resources Conservation Service Range and Drought Web page (https://bit.ly/SDGrasslands). The SD Drought Tool utilizes a two-year weighted average of precipitation data to determine its percent of normal production calculation. The numbers are calibrated based on historical clipping data from across the state. This prediction only relates to grassland production (not so much cropland) and cannot predict forage quality. Producers utilizing this map may want to consider local conditions when making decisions as the weather stations used to create the map are not equally spread out across the state.
As we go into what looks to be a drier growing season, consider the following resources as you plan for the year:
National Drought Mitigation Center: http://drought.unl.edu/Home.aspx
SD Response Drought Resources: http://sdresponse.gov/drought/resources.aspx
If you have any questions about the maps or the tool, contact State Rangeland Specialist Emily Helms at emily.helms@usda.gov or Regional Rangeland Specialist Stan Boltz at stanley.boltz@usda.gov.