Soy product extends life of shingles

A demonstration of a new use for soybean oil is coming to the campus of University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
A soy-based asphalt rejuvenator will be applied to the roof of Brace Laboratory located at 510 Stadium Drive. The USDA certified biobased product is provided by Roof Maxx, headquartered in Westerville, Ohio. It’s meant to extend the life and increase durability of an existing asphalt shingle roof.
Developed by Battelle Labs, Roof Maxx is the first soy-based, roof-rejuvenating spray treatment that restores a roof’s flexibility and waterproofing protection, extending the life of a roof by up to 15 years. Due to the incorporation of soy, Roof Maxx provides a safe option for people, pets, property and the environment.
A demonstration of the new material will take place at the campus lab on Earth Day, April 22 at 11 a.m. The public is invited.
The demonstration fits into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Environment, Sustainability and Resilience Master Plan, released in November 2020. Under the Energy portion of the plan, the aspiration goal works to establish the policy, governance and administrative infrastructure that results in a highly-efficient campus with net-zero CO2 emissions and net zero energy readiness by 2050.
“While this is not a product developed at UNL, Nebraska researchers are also working to find ways to add value to our state’s agricultural products through the development of renewable chemicals, polymers and fuels,” said Loren Isom, assistant director of UNL’s Industrial Ag Products Center. “Development of new bioproducts like this one can benefit Nebraska producers, businesses and the environment.”
A recent study and poster presentation by The Ohio State University speaks to the eco-friendly technology. According to the study, approximately 7 percent of U.S. roofs are replaced every year. If even 1 percent of single-family homes (about 15 percent of yearly replacements) applied a SMEE (Soy Methyl Ester Emulsion) formula like Roof Maxx instead of replacing their roof, we would avoid 5.6 billion pounds of landfill waste and 1.1 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents in emissions.
“The Nebraska Soybean Board is excited to get involved with this demonstration to highlight the power of soybean oil,” says Richard Bartek, District 3 board member on the Nebraska Soybean Board and farmer from Ithaca. “This renewable alternative unlocks another use that drives demand for soybeans and joins as one of the 1,000 soy-based products currently on the market.”
“There are many great things about Roof Maxx that it’s hard not to love,” says Jeremy Schafer, a Nebraska Roof Maxx dealer. “Being able to offer a faster, more affordable alternative to an expensive roof replacement. Our SoyFusion technology is backed by the farmers, 100% green, and offers yet another great soybean product to the market. Born and raised in Nebraska it makes me proud to know we can make an impact on our local landfill and support soybean farmers.”
The application will be sponsored by Roof Maxx and the Nebraska Soybean Board, at no cost to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.