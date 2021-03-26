Stimatze offering clinics, training for cowdogs

Nationally-known cowdog training expert Laura Stimatze is hosting a cowdog training clinic March 27-28, at the CPH Arena in Owasso, Oklahoma.
The 10-dog limit for the clinic has already been reached, but Stimatze said it is an educational event and observers can still get tickets. Training will consist of a lot of different tools, she said.
“The training will depend on what level the dogs are,” she said. “It can cover basic directions to learning how to not spook cattle.”
This is one of several clinics Stimatze conducts around the region each year. One of her most popular events is a women’s-only clinic in April.
“We use sheep and cattle both in our training,” Stimatze said. “We use sheep for new dogs. There is less chance of injury.”
Her clinics are mostly for working dogs, but show dogs are also welcome. She also offers private lessons.
For more information on her clinics and training, Stimatze suggests visiting her Facebook page.