Submit a survey about blackbird damage

NDSU researchers want to hear from you! In an effort to understand the current issues faced by sunflower producers regarding blackbird damage, we request that you fill out a survey.
Your feedback will provide valuable information and drive future research directions for controlling blackbird damage in sunflower. Are you a producer that has never experienced blackbird damage? Your responses are still needed.
We appreciate your time filling out this short survey. It can be completed at: ndstate.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1UoXI3SKlKGW8PH.
The survey is administered through North Dakota State University and supported by The National Sunflower Association.