Think grain safety this spring

Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week is happening March 29 through April 2, and you can sign up for the virtual event online at 2021standup4grainsafety.eventbrite.com.
Here’s what you’ll get:
* Free resources: It can be time consuming to develop new training materials, but the website has those available.
* Free training: Throughout the week, the website will host safety demonstrations, information, and opportunities to learn from experts working in the industry.
* Be intentional: Raise grain safety awareness alongside others working around the globe and bring safety to the forefront.
Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week was first held in 2017 as a local event, and continues to grow as OSHA, NGFA, GEAPS, and GHSC combine their resources to develop more training and educational offerings and reach across the entire grain industry spectrum.
Each day, at 10 a.m. Central, a two-hour educational session with a different focus and resources will be available to you. Here’s the schedule:
Monday: Stand up kickoff with live-streamed worker safety training, safety success stories, and tour of available resources.
Tuesday: Near miss reporting.
Wednesday: Impact of grain quality on safety.
Thursday: Bin safety.
Friday: Emergency action plans.