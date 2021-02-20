Topeka Trade Expo re-scheduled

Since 1989, Tradexpos has made a committed effort to draw attendees that have a full time stake in agriculture, to the Topeka Farm Show, to meet and visit with our exhibiting companies. In 2020, the show had grown to include more than three hundred exhibiting companies. With the new addition to the Stormont Vail Events Center it will boast more than seven hundred booths. The addition is scheduled to be completed in July. Attendees of the Topeka Farm Show can enjoy daily horsemanship clinics, free parking, free admission and free health care programs.
Tradexpos uses a variety of advertising tools to promote the Topeka Farm Show including live daily broadcasting from the show by farm radio and ag networks, supplements in farm and ranch publications; and area newsprint advertising. This has helped the Topeka Farm Show become a leading show in the Midwest. 580 AM WIBW Radio and Farm Director Kelly Lenz are long time sponsors and supporters of the Topeka Farm Show and are live each day at the show. Attendees can get daily information about the show by dialing into AM 580 on their radios.
Exhibiting companies that would like to be involved in promoting their products by sponsoring the attendee grand prize drawing should contact Tradexpos early to make the advertising deadlines.
Tradexpos continues, each year, to recognize the changing needs of both our exhibitors and attendees. We tailor the Topeka Farm Show format to those needs. Tradexpos is committed to offering both attendees and exhibitors a great farm show experience! Join us for the 2021 Topeka Farm Show.