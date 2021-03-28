 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University establishes Center for Agricultural Profitability

University establishes Center for Agricultural Profitability

Diamond Bar Ranch - Stapleton, Nebraska

Ranchers ride on horseback to round up the cattle for branding and tagging. Cattle and livestock on the Diamond Bar Ranch north of Stapleton, Nebraska, in the Nebraska Sandhills. June 23, 2020.

 Natalie Jones, Photographer

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will soon have a new focus on farm profitability.

The Center for Agricultural Profitability, part of the Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR), got approval March 11 from the Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.

The new interdisciplinary center will facilitate faculty research, conduct outreach related to agricultural profitability and train undergraduate and graduate students — all to support informed decision-making in agriculture through applied research and education.

The center will build on strengths present in the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics through collaboration with other research and education units within IANR and the University of Nebraska system. It aims to serve agricultural producers, agribusiness professionals and the economy in Nebraska and beyond.

“It is critical that producers have decision-making information that is current, research-based, specific and holistic, and that they have appropriate tools and procedures to analyze that information,” said Mike Boehm, NU vice president and Harlan Vice Chancellor for IANR. “The center will play a critical role in fulfilling that need.”

The center will focus concerted effort among social science, biological and engineering disciplines to provide the research and educational programs required to keep Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers financially healthy. It will begin operating by early summer.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
NOCO Hemp Expo is good to go
Crop

NOCO Hemp Expo is good to go

The NOCO Hemp Expo will hold its seventh iteration Friday and Saturday, March 26-27, at the National Western Complex in Denver, Colorado.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News