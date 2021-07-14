Unlimited fun during ‘Best Five Days in Summer’

If you are only going to go to one fair this year, make it your local county fair. But, if you plan to go to two fairs this year, make the other one the Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars, Iowa.

Running from Wednesday, July 28 until Sunday, Aug. 1, the Plymouth County Fair is billed as the “Best Five Days in Summer;” with good reason. There is everything from food, music and exhibits to circus acts, pro wrestling and motorsports.

After being restricted by last year’s COVID response, the fair is back with a vengeance in 2021, said Candice Nash, Plymouth County Fair Board marketing director. Nash has been with the board for 16 years.

“We went ultra-safe last year,” she said. “We just did 4-H and FFA events. We called it the Clover Classic.”

The fair itself is has been held for about 100 years, the last 80 years in Le Mars. In 2019, the fair saw about 102,000 visitors, Nash said. This year, they are hoping for 80,000; anything above that would be considered great.

In order to draw the necessary numbers, Nash and her compatriots on the board have lined up some fantastic entertainment. To make it easy for everyone, the price of admission gets you into every show and event. Still, bring money for the food vendors. Many organizations use this event as their main fundraiser for the year, she said.

“The food vendors all benefit local non-profit organizations,” Nash said. “Such as the Boy and Girl Scouts, the 4-H program and the school’s dance team.”

She suggests that anyone visiting the Plymouth County Fair for the first time try the fair’s signature food. It’s called the Pork Chop in a Glove. The fair board and local pork producers supply the treat.