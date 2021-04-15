Unplug and enjoy the healing power of nature

According to health professionals, a simple stay in the outdoors can do wonders for relieving anxiety, stress and depression. After the last year, is there anyone who couldn’t use some relief?
Maria Koschmeder discovered an affinity for the outdoors an early age. She grew up in Chicago. Her mother would make her and her six siblings go outside and play.
“I found being outside enjoyable,” she said. “I began to gravitate to being outside.”
Now, Koschmeder is the owner of Walking Stick Adventures in Williamsburg, Iowa. She has shared her love of nature for 30 years as an outdoor education advocate.
Located a few minutes southeast of the Amana Colonies, she uses her proximity to the unspoiled natural beauty of the area to furnish unique, interactive experiences. The Amana Colonies area network of seven villages founded by settlers who came over from Germany in the 1850s, she said.
“They were commune-type places originally,” Koschmeder said. “These guys made it work for nearly 70 years.”
What makes the Amana Colonies area a special place for nature lovers is its unblemished landscape. The Iowa River runs through the region. The meandering waterway creates marshes and diverse habitats throughout the 26,000 acre expanse.
“The timber and wetlands haven’t been negatively impacted by development,” Koschmeder said. “It is a really awesome place to walk through.”
Walking Stick Adventures caters to the smaller group. With 10 or fewer people – such as school groups and families – it is easier to customize the experience, she said.
“People have different interests and different physical abilities,” Koschmeder said. “We take it easy. There are no forced marches.”
Part of what determines the experience is the season. For example, in February it is a timber area exploration. That is the time to search for antlers, she said. Hikers could do that in March as well, but they could also enjoy the area’s waterfalls. It all depends on what the group wants, she said.
In April, Koschmeder schedules a Wild Edible Walk. Hikers can discover mushrooms and other tasty things on the trail. In May, she schedules a Geology in a Creek tour.
“Expect to get your feet wet,” she said. “We walk in ravines, creeks and marsh land.”
For those that wish to remain longer than a few hours, there is also a tipi rental available in the summer. Pets are allowed. She simply asks you let her know ahead of time – and please pick up after them.
“We have two lab mixes that live on the farm. They are friendly and get along well with other dogs and kids,” Koschmeder said. “We usually have a meet/greet with the dogs.”
For hiking groups, the journey begins in the Amana Nature Trail parking lot. But, that changes quickly.
“My goal is to take people off the beaten path, go exploring and have an adventure,” Koschmeder said. “It should be something they can’t experience anywhere else.”