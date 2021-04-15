After more than 10 years of research and advocacy, sorghum producers now have the first opportunity to plant non-GMO herbicide-tolerant grain sorghum. Just before Christmas, EPA announced the approval of IMIFLEX™, a UPL product, to be used in the igrowth® herbicide tolerant sorghum system offered by Advanta Seeds U.S. Seed can be purchased now through Advanta's Alta Seed Brand. There are currently five hybrids available to choose from in the early-medium and medium maturity ranges. The igrowth® system offers a new flexible herbicide package, which can be used for pre or post emergence control of most species of grass and many broadleaf weeds. National Sorghum Producers has tirelessly advocated for this new non-GMO technology and worked closely with the Sorghum Checkoff, the seed industry and the Environmental Protection Agency for this industry advancement. To learn more about IMIFLEX™, visit the UPL website.
UPL receives approval for Imiflex
