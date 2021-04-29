Western Iowa Minor Source Air Emission Inventories due May 15

Minor source facilities located in the western third of Iowa (counties listed below) must submit their Minor Source Emission Inventory for calendar year 2020 emissions by May 15. Submit the inventory to Iowa Department of Natural Resources Air Quality Bureau.
You should have received a letter from DNR if your facility is required to complete this year’s report. A complete air pollutant inventory is required by Iowa Administrative Code (567) sub rule IAC 21.1(3). DNR uses the data collected from an emissions inventory to identify emission levels and trends throughout the state, track Iowa's progress towards meeting national air quality standards, and develop control and maintenance strategies required by the federal Clean Air Act.
DNR recommends that you report the 2020 emissions electronically using the State and Local Emissions Inventory System. SLEIS’ online system increases the efficiency of and simplifies the emissions reporting requirement. The DNR offers several resources to assist facilities with emission inventories:
• SLEIS - Online emissions reporting tool: https://programs.iowadnr.gov/sleis
• Instructions, forms and example calculations: iowadnr.gov/minorsourceforms
• Emissions estimate tools (including spreadsheets for many processes): iowadnr.gov/eetools
• Exemptions, FAQs and tips to complete the inventory: iowadnr.gov/minorsources
• Facilities with less than 100 employees may also contact the Iowa Air Emissions Assistance Program at the University of Northern Iowa for free training. For more information, visit msei.iwrc.org
For questions related to the emissions inventory, contact:
• Seth Anderson - (515) 725-9559 or Seth.Anderson@dnr.iowa.gov
• Krysti Mostert - (515) 725-9567 or Krysti.Mostert@dnr.iowa.gov
• Nick Page - (515) 725-9544 or Nick.Page@dnr.iowa.gov.
For those submitting on paper forms, send the inventory to DNR Air Quality Bureau, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319, Attention: Nick Page.
*******************************
Below is a list of Western Iowa counties included in the 2020 Minor Source Emissions Inventory:
In northwest Iowa, DNR Field Office 3 region: Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sac, Sioux and Woodbury.
In southwest Iowa, DNR Field Office 4 region: Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Greene, Guthrie, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor and Union.