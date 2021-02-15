 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's This?

What's This?

what
Jon Burleson

Lyle Redding out of Decatur, Nebraska came into the Messenger office with this item.

He said he has no clues as to what it was used for, but he said it used to have a 4-foot length of rotten wood attached where the small piece hangs off the back.

With no more clues to its purpose, I hope readers can help Redding out in identifying what the mystery item would be.

I’m sure our readers will know right away, so be sure to submit your responses by Sunday, Feb. 21, to Jager Robinson via email at Jager.Robinson@lee.net or through the postal service at P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.

Be sure to include your hometown, name and age in your responses. Responses will run in the Feb. 26 issue.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Looking Back...
Farmandranchnetwork

Looking Back...

Horse power (literally) was the only way to get things done in the field for centuries. It wasn’t until the middle of the 20th Century that st…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News