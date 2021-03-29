Wranglers host hairy horses at Lincoln show

The Salt Creek Wranglers will be hosting their annual Salt Creek Shaggy Horse Show on Sunday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held at their spacious facility located at 4300 S. Coddington Ave., in Lincoln, Nebraska.
This is a full show, with 52 classes. It is open to all breeds – including mules and minis – and skill levels from novice on up, said Salt Creek Wranglers President Sally Mulford. Those interested in showing don’t have to be members of the club, she said.
“It’s come as you are,” she said. “We know that [the horses’] winter coats are still going to be pretty thick.”
Mulford, who has ridden with the club for more than 10 years, said there won’t be too many variances in the show from previous years.
“It worked really well last year,” she said. “We didn’t feel like we needed to make too many changes; so we didn’t.”
This year, they have competitors coming in from all over Nebraska, including Blair, Hastings and Kearney. They also have some contestants coming in from Iowa. Last year, the 13-and-Under age classes were the largest classes with about 40 entrants, Mulford said.
The event has a good group of judges, including the UNL judging team. Everything is conducted in a relaxed environment, she said.
The Salt Creek Wranglers is a 74-year-old club. There are several second-generation members, Mulford said. The Shaggy Horse Show is their main event of the year, but they have two additional shows planned for 2021.
The next show scheduled is the Beat the Heat show set for some time in the summer. It will have a shorter, 4-H-style format with about 20 classes, she said.
Then, there’s the Shorty Show that will have 23 classes of competition. This is done in casual dress and no points are awarded.
“We try to have a little bit of something for everybody,” Mulford said.
The Wranglers are able to do these things due to the efforts of their members and a dedicated group of volunteers.
“We have an excellent board,” she said. “We get great volunteerism and 4-H participation.”
The other secret to the club’s success is they put together a show that is family-friendly and has multi-generational appeal. Grandparents are able to watch the grandkids participating in a fun event outside in the sunshine.
“It’s family time with everyone enjoying being together,” Mulford said. “I hope this year we do well – it’s heartening to see.”
For more information about the club and its shows, check out their webpage at saltcreekwranglers.org or visit the Salt Creek Wranglers Facebook page.
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.