York Home & Garden Show set for Feb. 19

This year’s York Home & Garden Show may be smaller, but will still be an exciting and edifying event, said Hannah Miller, marketing and event coordinator for the York Chamber of Commerce.
“The show has been going on a long time – maybe 20 years,” she said. “It gets a little bigger each time; this year we decided to scale back a bit.”
The Show begins Friday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. It will be held at the Holthus Convention Center. This has been the site for the past seven years, Miller said.
The York Home & Garden Show does not feature craft items, she said. It focuses on the house and the outdoor space.
“Our vendors pertain to remodeling and renovating the house,” Miller said. “We also have several vendors that do hardscaping; patios, decks and fire pits.”
There will be a couple of new things at this year’s show.
“Over the last year, people have been stuck at home.” Miller said. “They have been doing a lot of cleaning out.”
For those that wish, a Shred It truck will be on hand Friday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., to assist them in the disposal of sensitive documents. This is sponsored by York General, Union Bank & Trust. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Goodwill will have a truck available for household item donations.
The York FFA will be hosting its annual pancake feed just before that from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Anyone getting hungry Friday or Saturday will also be able to avail themselves of Valentino’s Pizza.
The York Chamber of Commerce wants everyone to know that adjustments have been made to allow for guests and exhibitors alike to be comfortable throughout both days.
There will be extra spacing along the walkways. Traffic flow directions will be established and temperatures will be taken upon entry. Facial coverings are to be worn unless sitting to dine.
The organizers ask that if you are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms, to please stay home this year and take in the Home & Garden Show experience through the York’s Home & Garden Show Facebook event.
