LYNDON, Ill. — Planting in Northwestern Illinois is moving along much better so far this year for Arian Landheer than last year, even with a few rain delays.
In 2019, Landheer was only able to plant corn two days in mid-May before rains chased him out of the fields until June 5.
“It’s like two separate worlds,” he said. Planting conditions in late April and May in 2020 were “good to excellent.”
“This year I planted all my soybeans on April 22- 23. The ground was so fit, so I just socked them in,” he said on May 3. He finished spraying soybeans in April as well.
Landheer has been following the research about planting soybeans early and wanted to try it, but the weather wasn’t conducive in 2018 and 2019. This year it was. He expected to finish his corn planting on May 4.
“The biggest worry is commodity prices,” he said. “We have the crop in. That’s the first hurdle.”