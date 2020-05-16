HULL, Iowa — John Tiedeman cannot recall a more rapid planting pace than what he has seen this spring.
“We have to be on a near-record pace,” said Tiedeman, who farms near Hull in Sioux County.
He finished planting corn May 3 and just had a couple fields of beans to finish in his Northwest Iowa district.
“We have two small fields where we are running stock cows, so we need to move them soon and get finished,” Tiedeman said May 6. “We’ll get in and work that ground and finish up planting.”
Last year, heavy rains kept the northwest Iowa farmer and his neighbors out of the field for several weeks. Tiedeman said he finished planting beans June 7 last year and replanted some corn June 10.
“Planting conditions have just been perfect this year,” he said. “It’s been much more fun this year.”
Tiedeman said with the possibility of frost May 8-9, he is concerned about some soybeans that have emerged.
“Hopefully it isn’t really bad and they are able to handle it,” he said.
Soil conditions were very good for planting, although Tiedeman said it was getting dry prior to just under an inch of rain May 4-5.
“The topsoil was dry, but the subsoil moisture was still good,” he said. “We had some warm weather over the weekend, and that rain really helped move things along. It’s going to be nice to have everything done.”