Farmers and agriculture industry groups testified at the Environmental Protection Agency’s Oct. 30 hearing on the supplemental proposal to the 2020 Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) rulemaking in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Many of the representatives oppose the Trump administration’s EPA biofuel package, insisting the deal falls short of the promises made to farmers to maximize the use of renewable fuels.
A 30-day comment period from the date of the hearing now follows. The agency said they will finalize action later this year.
The following is a collection of the testimony:
Brian Duncan, Illinois Farm Bureau vice president
“When it worked as it was intended, the RFS was a game- changer for Illinois agriculture. But the recent glut of waivers is chipping away at the integrity of the RFS and is taking an enormous toll on ethanol producers and the bottom lines of farmers in my part of Illinois and across the Corn Belt. We’re bleeding because we’re no longer blending anywhere near the volumes of ethanol today as we once did — and it’s noticeable. A running three-year average of DOE’s recommended waived gallons was not on anyone’s radar. This nation’s corn and soybean farmers need a better deal.”
GraceLynn Dale, Illinois Farm Bureau Young Leader
“I know many farmers who spent much of this year thinking, ‘Why bother?’ Why should we continue to place our bets on this year’s crop? Why should we put in the effort when we aren’t even sure what our global markets might be? A big answer: ethanol. As we look to the future, we should be celebrating ethanol. Young farmers like myself need to feel confident that the markets and opportunities our parents and grandparents fought for will not only be available but abundant. Fossil fuels are finite, but biofuels are renewable. We hear the word ‘sustainable’ every day, yet how sustainable is it to allow so many refineries to limit their ethanol use? It simply isn’t.”
Jim Greif, Iowa Corn Growers Association president
“By following DOE suggestions, rather than actual numbers, farmers may only get back half of the demand destruction that EPA actually grants in future years. This means 580 million gallons of biofuel demand will be waived annually that is completely unaccounted for — roughly eliminating the ethanol production capacity of the entire state of Wisconsin. In corn numbers, this means 203 million bushels of corn demand will continue to be eliminated annually — that’s like eliminating all of the corn acres in the entire state of Colorado.”
Monte Shaw, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association executive director
“The market uncertainty generated by EPA’s SRE shenanigans is a cancer at the heart of the RFS. The proposal before us today does not remove that cancer and its victims are the farmers who grow our crops and built our biofuels industry.
“EPA is asking farmers to trust that they will follow DOE recommendations in 2020. But this proposal gives EPA the opportunity in 2019 to destroy additional demand and to dig an SRE hole so deep that 15 billion gallons will never be 15 billion gallons in the future. EPA should immediately declare their intended approach to 2019 SREs.”
Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture
“Iowa leads the nation in biofuels production, which means we have a lot on the line. … Between 2016 and 2018, the DOE’s RVO recommendations only accounted for 57% of the actual gallons exempted by small refinery waivers. The EPA’s plan to make calculations based on unfollowed recommended numbers instead of actual numbers is math that can only be concocted in Washington. The American people are growing tired of these Washington shell games. …”
Brian Thalmann, National Corn Growers Association Ethanol Action Team
“We’re in the thick of harvest and, quite frankly, I would rather be in the field. But the issue we’re discussing today is too important to corn farmers like me not to be here. I have a simple message — when it comes to the Renewable Fuel Standard, we need EPA to follow the law. As farmers, we follow rules put in place by state and federal agencies, including the EPA. We are simply asking EPA to do the same for us.”
Steve Turner, Cass and Mason County farmer with the Illinois Farm Bureau
“Over the past year, as SREs piled up and more ethanol plants announced they were idling production, USDA has reduced its estimate for corn used in ethanol. In fact, corn used for ethanol production fell by 229 million bushels from the 2017/18 marketing year and is the lowest level since the 2015/16 marketing year. Actions like the EPA release of the Supplemental Proposal of Renewable Fuel Volume will continue to hurt ethanol and lower corn prices and make agriculture economic times hard for young farmers trying to establish themselves.”