Producer-led watershed-protection grants are awarded to groups of farmers each year to assist in collaborative goals to protect water quality, given by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The program began in 2016 and has gained increasing momentum during the past few years. It creates positive interactions among farmers as they join forces for water-quality solutions.
To further the connection and idea-sharing among farmers, the ag department along with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension’s Discovery Farms program began a producer-led webinar series called “Planting New Ideas, Growing Conservation.” Webinars take place the second Tuesday of each month. Each features a farmer-member of a producer-led watershed group who shares his or her experience, and answers questions about conservation practices.
Tony Brey was interviewed May 12 about growing alternative forages on his dairy farm, by Barry Bubolz with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Brey and his brother Jacob Brey and their families own and operate Brey Cycle Farm, a dairy farm in southern Door County, Wisconsin. Tony Brey is a member of Peninsula Pride Farms; the farm is part of the Door-Kewaunee Demonstration Farms Network.
“Peninsula Pride Farms was started to address water-quality concerns in relation to shallow soils in our area,” Brey said. “We come together and talk about management solutions to challenges.”
The family has been growing alternative forages for five years for their young stock. They double-crop sorghum sudangrass, triticale and rye, which they ensile as quality feed for their young stock. The protocol provides environmental benefits and aids in their nutrient management by creating opportunities to spread manure. In addition the alternative-cropping system keeps their soils covered all year; it’s reducing erosion and improving infiltration.
“We used a rainfall simulator and found that the sorghum took up more water than a three-year-old hay field,” Brey said.
With the more than-average rainfall received in the 2019 cropping year, the sorghum sudangrass helped fields recover from rut damage. Triticale and rye are planted in early September and harvested mid-June. Sorghum sudangrass can be planted immediately after harvest with a no-till drill or planted shortly after a manure application. The Breys harvest the sorghum sudangrass in September and store the feed in bunker silos.
Though sorghum sudangrass could be harvested twice, the Breys have opted to take just one cutting in September. They believe one cutting will yield more tonnage with less expense than if they ran equipment twice, Brey said. They also believe the crop can be used as part of a milking-cow diet when harvested at the appropriate time.
Cost-sharing is available to Peninsula Pride farmer-members for the practices they’re implementing.
“It has helped to get people to try something new,” he said. “We have found farmers are using these practices on many more acres than just those that are cost-shared. We see conservation-management practices implemented by farmers in our area such as planting green, growing cover crops, improved waterways and low-disturbance manure injection. Driving through the watershed it’s obvious the message is spreading.”
He was asked what advice he’d give someone looking to start a producer-led watershed group.
“It takes a committed group of farmers of all sizes, interests and types,” he said. “Work with the people around you and tap into resources at the Natural Resources Conservation Service, land-conservation departments, the UW-System, and (the Wisconsin) Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The sharing of ideas and collaboration has helped our groups and brought about better management practices in our area.”
Visit bit.ly/3et2Los for more information.