HARLAN, Iowa — Kasey Bradley was about halfway done with planting April 24, taking advantage of dry and warmer weather to get a good start on his 2020 crop.
Bradley, who farms near Harlan in Shelby County, finished planting beans April 28.
“We always try to start around the crop insurance date, and it also depends on the ground temperature,” he said May 6. “We took a look at the 7- to 10-day forecast and it looked good to go. It’s really unusual that we get a dry week in April, followed by another dry week.”
The West Central Iowa farmer said most of his neighbors are finished or close to being finished. He said everyone took advantage of nearly ideal planting conditions and started rolling.
“Some of the bigger farmers are still planting, but everything else is pretty much wrapped up,” Bradley said.
He said as he was sitting in the tractor, it was easy to remember the 2019 planting season and compare it to this one.
“Last year, we didn’t start planting beans until May 15 or so,” Bradley says. “We liked this year a lot better.”
He said while subsoil moisture was very good, the topsoil has been a little dry.
“We had to pay pretty close attention to planting depth this year, because it was pretty dry on the top,” Bradley said.
A couple small rains resulted in about two-tenths of an inch total, and every little bit helps.
“Everything really popped after that little bit of rain,” Bradley said. “We could definitely use some moisture.”