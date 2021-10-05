Farmers Union lifts farmer voices

OPINION Wisconsin Farmers Union members joined Sept. 20-23 as farmers and ranchers from throughout the United States elevated rural issues during the virtual National Farmers Union Fly-In.
“The same pandemic that prevented us from holding an in-person fly-in has also heightened the importance of family farm advocacy over the past year,” said Darin Von Ruden, president. “We’ve seen now more than ever the value of policy that supports resilient local food systems, family farms, conservation programs, and fair, competitive markets.”
During the several days of the fly-in, the National Farmers Union hosted sessions with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and U.S. Sen. Raymond Jon Tester, D-Montana-Big Sandy – as well as other key leaders – who shared the work that is being done concerning competition and resiliency in the food system. Members also met with Congressional representatives, sharing about challenges family farms face and potential solutions.
Nick Levendofsky, Wisconsin Farmers Union government-relations director, said, “This year’s fly-in centered around competitive markets, rural and agricultural infrastructure, and addressing disasters and climate change. Those topics resonated really well with our members because they are priorities we have lifted up on the state level as well.”
He said the virtual aspect made it easier for members to take part in the fly-in this year.
“The fact that they didn’t have to leave their farm, their home and their families for a few days to go to Washington, D.C., made a world of difference,” he said. “We were still able to share those important stories and carry on the tradition of lifting up the voices of our grassroots membership.”
Representing Wisconsin for the virtual fly-in were Rick Adamski of Seymour, Shawn Bartholomew of Elk Mound, Danielle Endvick of Holcombe, Ed Gorell of Eleva, Karl Hakanson of Wheeler, Jane Hansen of Prentice, Julie Keown-Bomar of Chippewa Falls, Vivienne Kerley-de la Cruz of Madison, Sarah Lloyd of Wisconsin Dells, Kriss Marion of Blanchardville, Alicia Razvi of Middleton, Jen Schmitz of Cashton, John Skoug of Osseo, Kirsten Slaughter of Madison, Anne Steinberg of Milwaukee, Darin Von Ruden of Westby and Adam Warthesen of Westby.
Alicia Razvi, a Farmers Union member from Dane County and the regional-membership coordinator, shared the stark difference in broadband access she observed in a move from rural central Wisconsin to the Madison area.
“They say no broadband, no business,” she said. “I would extend that to education, telehealth and so much more. Trying to have five of us on the internet during the pandemic when my husband and I were trying to work and the kids were trying to access virtual school – it just wasn’t possible. Adversely I live in Middleton now and we can all be on devices all the time. There’s a significant disparity compared to the realities of broadband for those in underserved areas of Wisconsin.”
Razvi and other members stressed that funding for infrastructure – not only affordable, accessible broadband but also bridges, roads and rail – should be viewed as an investment in rural America.
The National Farmers Union has noted that almost a quarter of the population lacks access to broadband, and one in five miles of our highways and major roads are in poor condition.
“Farmers are wanting to be a part of the climate-change solution,” said Rick Adamski, District 8 director for the Wisconsin Farmers Union. “Market forces are really limiting opportunities … but we want to help capture carbon in the soil, restore soil health, address water quality and there are programs that are able to help us do that. Historically the USDA has only been able to accept one-quarter of all applications for working-lands conservation programs. These programs need to be more fully funded or we need to come up with creative new opportunities for farmers to be a part of addressing climate change.”
National Farmers Union members advocated for disaster-relief programs like the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program, alongside continued investment in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the Conservation Stewardship Program and the Rural Energy for America Program. They also called for support of the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act and the Next Generation Fuels Act.
Members raised concerns about a lack of market transparency and the growing consolidation in ag sectors. Four companies now control 85 percent of beef packing, 85 percent of corn-seed production, 84 percent of the pesticide market and 90 percent of global grain trading.
“During the pandemic we saw scenarios where the price for meat in the store skyrocketed, even throughout periods where cattle markets were tanking,” said Danielle Endvick, a Chippewa County beef farmer and Wisconsin Farmers Union communications director. “Consumers were paying significantly higher prices, but that money didn’t come back into farmers’ hands or to our rural communities.”
The National Farmers Union “Farmer’s Share of the Food Dollar” shows that farmers and ranchers receive a mere 14 cents of every food dollar, according to USDA data.
Members called upon Congress to support access to a fair marketplace through support of the 50/14 bill, the Cattle Market Transparency Act, the Competition and Antitrust Law Enforcement Reform Act of 2021, and expedited renewal of Livestock Mandatory Reporting. They also called for a strengthened Packers and Stockyards Act that would make it easier to address unfair, discriminatory or deceptive market practices.
A highlight of the fly-in was the launch of the National Farmers Union “Fairness for Farmers” campaign, which calls for fair and competitive markets as well as reinvigorated antitrust enforcement.
Now is the time to build momentum for competitive markets and fairness across the agriculture industry, said Rob Larew, National Farmers Union president. The campaign comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on ‘Promoting Competition in the Marketplace’ – a commitment from his administration to restore fairness to the economy.
“Farmers Union started in 1902 because farmers were at the mercy of corporations and were seeking to restore a free and fair market,” Larew said. “Unfortunately we find ourselves in the same place today. The Fairness for Farmers campaign endeavors to curtail consolidation in agriculture and bust the monopolies that hurt farmers and consumers.”
Established in 1930, Wisconsin Farmers Union works to protect and enhance the economic interests and quality of life of family farmers and rural communities. It’s a membership-based organization; visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.