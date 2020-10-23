WARRENSBURG, Ill. — Chase Brown, his father and his uncle, made fast work of a field of non-GMO beans in a harvest season that was moving along quickly.
Usually the Japanese buyers of these beans would have visited to see the crop in the growing season, but this year the pandemic changed that, too.
“They like to see, smell and taste the beans,” he said.
The beans are a little smaller than usual this year, he said.
The combines were raising some dust on an 86-degree day Oct. 9 amid dry conditions in Central Illinois. The night before they wanted to finish the last 15 acres of a field after dark, but it was so dusty and windy, they decided it was safest to wait until morning.
Often they start harvest right after Labor Day. Although the start was later this year, it is going quickly with dry weather.
“We started with corn about Sept. 20 until some beans were ready,” he said.
They hope when they return to corn, it will have dried down a bit in the field.
“In weather like this, it dries about a point a day,” Brown said.
The lack of August rains did more damage than he had thought, but they still expect to come in with yields near their five-year average.
“Corn yields are scattered all over,” he said, which reflects the extended timing of planting this year. “They were planted all over.”
Soybean yields are coming in about 10-15% less than he expected.
Wheat is planted and ready for some rain. The Browns have had some cover crops aerial seeded. The cover crops could use some rain too, he said. More cereal rye is going in after corn.
He’s not minding the quick pace of harvest with an eye to being done the last week of October if things keep rolling like they are now.