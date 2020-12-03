Feeding for milk components has been an indispensable practice to optimize dairy profitability. Even though milk fat is usually prioritized, current trends with milk-protein prices have generated more interest from dairy producers and nutritionists to optimize milk-protein yield. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Marketing Service’s “Class and Component Prices Report,” protein prices from June to October 2020 averaged $4.60 per pound. That value is about 80 percent greater than was observed across the same months of 2019, which was $2.58 per pound on average.
Many factors affect a cow’s ability to produce more milk and milk components. Maximizing consumption of dry matter plays a major role in improving milk and milk-protein yields. Optimizing intake goes beyond diet formulation. Providing a good feeding environment is often as important as formulating an adequate diet because a cow’s feeding environment affects how the diet is utilized.
Consider which management practices affect intake and-or protein yield.
Feeding management is key
Researchers from the Miner Institute surveyed dairy farms in Vermont and New York to compare nutritional strategies and management practices with production of de novo milk-fatty acids, or those fatty acids synthesized by the mammary gland. The study found that herds with greater concentration of de novo fatty acids coincided with greater milk-fat and -protein yields. From a management perspective multiple factors create an environment that maximizes rest, rumination and milk-components production. Stall-stocking density, feeding frequency and feed-bunk space are all associated with milk-components yield.
Ensuring fresh well-mixed feed is always available for cows is critical for health and productivity. That explains why feeding twice rather than once each day is associated with milk-components yield; the delivery of fresh feed incentivizes cows to return to the feed bunk. Another way to improve consumption is with frequent feed push-ups. Cows are prone to sorting and selecting feedstuffs; that behavior often pushes feed away from the bunk. Push-ups reposition the feed so it’s reachable to cows.
The first two hours after feed delivery are the most important because most feed displacements occur during that period. Overstocking stalls beyond 115 percent and allowing less than 18 inches per cow of feed-bunk space may also compromise consumption and increase competition for feed. Competition often results in slug feeding – larger but less-frequent meals. That makes cows more susceptible to subacute ruminal acidosis because a greater amount of feed is being digested in the rumen at a given time.
Feed excellent-quality forages
Feeding the rumen to optimize microbial-protein synthesis will support greater milk-protein yield. Greater consumption of dry matter ensures more digestible feed is available for microbial digestion and growth. Regardless of forage choice, improvements in fiber digestibility are associated with greater intake, milk and milk-protein yields. Additionally excellent-forage diets containing reduced-digestible fiber are associated with increased eating time and lesser consumption of dry matter. Perhaps cows are spending time chewing or sorting the diet while at the feed bunk. That occurrence at the expense of resting time may impair milk-protein yields.
Another important aspect of forage production is particle size. Particles must be coarse enough to serve as physically effective fiber and stimulate rumination but not too coarse to induce sorting. Adequate physically effective fiber promotes a healthy rumen environment and is of even greater importance under scenarios of increased stocking density.
Other factors that improve milk-protein yield include feeding diets balanced with rumen-protected amino acids, as well as improving rumen-degradable starch in diets that are currently providing sufficient physically effective fiber. To boost milk-protein yield cows need a feeding environment that allows them to eat and rest, in addition to a well-balanced diet that provides required nutrients while stimulating rumination and a healthy rumen environment.