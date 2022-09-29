FFA seminars offered

Interested in pursuing an agricultural career or just wondering what some options are after high school? World Dairy Expo has assembled a panel of agricultural professionals who represent a variety of career option for students looking to learn from current members of the dairy industry and beyond. Panelists will share their jobs, companies and what they have done to be successful beyond high school.
9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 – “Ag Careers Panel” – presenters are Travis Senn, digital-communications manager at Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative; Karoline Twardokus, field representative with Saputo Cheese USA; and Rusty Zimmerman, engineer with MSA Professional Services – moderator is Kelly Wilfert, attorney at Ruder Ware – sponsored by Alliant Energy Corporation
State FFA officers and students will engage in “Minute to Win It” games to expand their skill sets while exploring some of the many unique careers agriculture has to offer. It will be a fun-filled workshop where students can seek pathways. The FFA officers are looking forward to a year traveling around Wisconsin meeting FFA members while advocating for agriculture. They come from a wide variety of backgrounds relating to agriculture.
10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 – “Careers to Win It” – presenters are Kendra Goplin, State FFA Reporter; Isaac Hopke, State FFA Secretary; Cole Hicken, State FFA Treasurer; Mary Schrieber, State FFA Sentinel; and Rhylie Gough, State FFA Vice-President – sponsored by Alliant Energy Corporation
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.