BENTON, Ill. — The weather this spring has been as inconsistent as the forecasts. That has made planting decisions difficult for Kelly Robertson.
“They’re missing the weather forecasts so badly lately,” he said.
Robertson’s farm in Franklin County in Southeast Illinois received 3.5 inches of rain over a two-week period from late April to early May. That put a hold on field activity. Fortunately, he was able to get some work done early.
“The corn is planted,” he said. “We don’t have any beans planted. I’m thinking maybe May 13 or 14 at the earliest.”
He still had about 50 acres of soybeans to plant as of the weekend of May 9-10.
“The rest is double-crop,” Robertson said. “I had a few fields we were going to plant to corn, but they were wet, so we decided to plant them in beans.”
In 2019 he didn’t finishing planting corn until June 5, and put some of his double-crop soybeans in during the first week of July.
His crops this year have gotten off to an inconsistent start.
“It’s so highly variable. That’s the problem,” Robertson said. “Emergence is uneven, as are planting dates, soil conditions and rainfall. Some people had 6 inches of rain the last two weeks, some hardly any. It’s been cold. Not all of it is coming up. Everything’s spotty.”
On the other hand, he’s happy with the wheat crop.
“Wheat is looking fantastic right now,” he said. “It’s really good. The nice thing about it having cooled off is it’s not flowering.”