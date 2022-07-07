Field demonstrations return

Hayleage will be the focus of field demonstrations this year at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.
Chair Ron Zygarlicke said perhaps the biggest challenge was to find machinery. Supply-chain issues have left many dealers with limited inventory.
“Thankfully we have nine or 10 companies that have said yes; they will do demos,” he said.
Demonstrations are going to be different this year compared to previous shows. For one thing the morning sessions will be different than the afternoon sessions. There will be mowing, merging and forage-harvesting in the mornings – except no mowing Thursday morning. In the afternoons there will be raking, baleage-baling and baleage-wrapping.
The format will be different this year as well. Zygarlicke does numerous farm shows throughout the year for H & S Manufacturing; he’s patterning the field demos after a forage show in Pennsylvania.
“You will first listen to the representative from that manufacturer talk about that machine for just a few minutes,” he said.
The representative will take the machine down the field 1,000 to 1,200 yards, and then will return to the start.
Once all machines have made their runs, the education starts.
“We will drop the rope and allow you to come on and talk to those manufacturer reps,” Zygarlicke said.
Because so much has changed in forage-harvesting, there’s a lot to learn, he said.
Another idea he brought to the show this year is that seed companies have seed plots right in Tent City; they’re on the west side by the Heritage Machinery display. Plus as part of the Heritage display there’s a demonstration of “check-row planting.” Check-row planting was a prominent planting style from the 1870s until the advent of chemical weed control in the mid-1950s. Each day part of the plot that was planted earlier will be cultivated and additional planting will be done.
The 2022 Farm Technology Days in Clark County is being held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions, N7779 County Highway K, just south of Loyal, Wisconsin. Visit www.wifarmtechdays.org for more information.