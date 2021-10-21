Financial literacy essential to success

To be successful in business, dairy producers need a firm understanding of how to calculate and reach specific financial benchmarks. Developed with that objective in mind, PDPW’s Financial Literacy for Dairy® is segmented into three tiers of targeted sessions that build on fundamental concepts and apply the actual financial numbers of each participant’s dairy business. Those attending level one will participate in two separate two-day sessions, with the first to take place Nov. 10-11.
The curriculum was originally developed by David Kohl, professor emeritus of agricultural finance, and small-business management and entrepreneurship at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. It incorporates assignments for attendees to complete using their own data before they return for subsequent sessions. It also includes an online placement test in advance of the first session to determine which level best suits the participant’s degree of financial comprehension.
The first level expands on core financial concepts; it sets the stage for improved business management and more effectively working alongside lenders. Topics covered include goal setting, balance-sheet principles, cash-flow budgeting and more.
“The biggest benefit I found attending PDPW’s Financial Literacy Class is the extemporaneous, down-to-earth style employed by facilitators Gary Sipiorski and Dr. Kevin Bernhardt,” said Asher Herr of Norswiss Farm near Rice Lake, Wisconsin. “The high-level financial touch points we discussed became more real and approachable, offering a template for more-fruitful conversations with lenders and partners.”
The second level is open to those who qualified by their placement tests or by completing level one. Level two progresses to broader concepts including establishing key performance measures and ratios, enterprise budgets, financial ratios and analysis, separating and measuring profitability of specific entities, and more.
Two years after the program’s inception, PDPW added a third level to the program. Covering advanced concepts of financial management, level three teaches strategies for optimizing capital purchases, the use of budgeting tools for planning and performance monitoring, best practices for optimizing family-business governance and more.
Jake Hoewisch of Hoewisch Homestead near Fremont, Wisconsin, has completed all three levels of Financial Literacy for Dairy.
“I had been somewhat intimidated by financials, but at the end of the classes I was able to figure out our cost of production for our different entities,” Hoewisch said. “Now we have a more-accurate data system that helps us make decisions with marketing milk and selling beef. And now we know where our break-even point is.”
All sessions will be held at PDPW headquarters near Juneau, Wisconsin. Level one will include a second session Dec. 8-9. Level two will consist of three two-day sessions beginning Jan. 19, 2022. Level three will take place March 23-24, 2022.
“Believe me when I say this was the best financial course that I have attended, hands down,” said Geoff Gerrits, chief financial officer of Breeze Dairy Group near Appleton, Wisconsin. “Never before have I had such a list of items that I could take back and actually implement in the real world.”
Visit www.pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more details, to register and to learn about lending partners that will provide partial or full scholarships to producers through the “Count on Us” campaign.