Find digestibility advantages

When facing variable milk prices, uncertain feedstuff availability and significant feed-price dynamics, producers can seize advantages by choosing feeds with proven digestibility. Diets become simpler with a shift to the basics of dairy nutrition, and by doing what’s tried and true – utilizing digestibility.
A cornerstone of basic dairy-cow nutrition is to feed high-quality forages. High-producing cows can consume big volumes of forage while maintaining milk and component yields at a reduced feed cost.
An example highlights two diets with the same energy and protein levels; it demonstrates the economic differences.
The target is a Holstein cow producing 85 pounds of energy-corrected milk and consuming about 51 pounds of dry matter. The comparison shows a high-forage diet of 71 percent forage with highly digestible brown-midrib corn silage, and a more-traditional level of forage diet of 57 percent forage with a standard corn-silage hybrid. Corn silage is the primary forage in the example, with an alfalfa-mix haylage as the balance. Both corn silages are similar in neutral detergent fiber and starch content, but are significantly different in fiber digestibility or NDFD30, undigested fiber or uNDF240, and fiber-digestion rate measured in Kd per hour.
Comparison of economics shows diet effects
As shown in the tables, brown-midrib corn silage cost $5 per ton more than the standard corn-silage diet due to increased seed cost and a slightly lesser estimated yield. Purchased protein is $0.36 per head per day less; purchased corn is $0.51 per head per day less in the high-forage diet. Given the final costs of $5.26 and $5.48, the high-forage diet is $0.22 cheaper per head per day. Though not illustrated in the tables, purchased-feed costs also play a role; those are more than $1 per head per day less than in the standard diet of 57 percent forage.
High-quality forages contribute significantly greater nutrition per unit than average or lesser-quality forages. In the example the high-forage brown-midrib-corn-silage diet is 26.5 percent starch; the standard diet has more starch at 30.3 percent – and therefore calls for energy from another supplemental source to meet energy requirements. Especially during times of market volatility, high-forage diets can be more economical. They can provide greater income over feed costs.
The brown-midrib-corn-silage diet has other advantages. It’s 17 points better in neutral-detergent-fiber digestibility, and has more-favorable levels of undigested fiber and fiber-digestion rates. Fiber digestibility provides a boost at physiologically challenging times such as pre- and post-calving. It also supports substantially greater levels of milk-production levels than illustrated in the examples. Fiber digestibility can also improve dry-matter intake, help maintain condition and positively impact overall cow health. The analytic means to implement changes for many positives are available by being alert to fiber digestibility that pays.
John N. Anderson is a silage technical leader for Brevant SeedsTM, a corporate sponsor for Professional Dairy Producers®.