A number of hotlines and places online offer information regarding mental health services. Here are a few helpful websites and numbers.
- The Mental Health Technology Transfer Center serves Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri at bit.ly/35P6qLS.
- Iowa State University Extension has a website on Farm and Ranch Wellbeing that includes links to many useful sources of information at bit.ly/33H4r9H.
- University of Missouri’s Show-Me Strong Families site is bit.ly/3iLsfj1
- Another good resource is Illinois AgrAbility’s mental health page at bit.ly/32JT6q4.
- The Iowa Rural Concerns hotline at 1-800-447-1985.
- The national suicide prevention hotline is at 1-800-273-8256.
- Farm Aid answers the 1-800-FARM-AID number to provide support to families in crisis.
- Farmtown Strong is a team effort of the American Farm Bureau and the National Farmers Union to bring attention to the opioid epidemic and to provide resources at www.farmstrong.org.